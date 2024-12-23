A multi-million Aston Martin DB12 spotted in Nairobi (VIDEO).





Monday, December 23, 2024 - A wealthy Kenyan was captured on camera cruising around one of th major roads in Nairobi with a multi-million Aston Martin DB12.

Aston Martin is a high-performance grand car with a twin-turbocharged V8 engine, state-of-the-art infotainment, and a top speed of 202 mph (325km/hr)

The car was unveiled in May 2023 as a replacement for the DB11 and for someone to ship it to Kenya, you must be filthy rich.

This comes even as millions of Kenyans complain of tough economic times, with many families surviving on one meal a day.

Watch the video.

Ni kama this weekend tunakufa na pressure 😂😅, aston martin DB12 spotted in Nairobi



Video Credits @Osama_otero pic.twitter.com/s5otpQ0YaC — Waigera (@_waigera) December 22, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.