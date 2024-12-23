SHOCK as Kiambu man accosts his ex-wife while she was heading home from a chama and hacks her to death before taking his own life.





Monday, December 23, 2024 - Residents of Kamandura village of Kamirithu in Limuru, Kiambu County are mourning the brutal killing of a 34-year-old mother of three, who was waylaid by her recently separated husband while returning to her children from a Chama yesterday.

The suspect, identified as Paul Waweru Waithera, is reported to have committed suicide after the incident.

The incident was reported to the police by the village elder, having found the badly mutilated body of the victim sprawled in a cornfield.

Probing the murder, police established that the victim was heading home from the Chama meeting held at Kamirithu Shopping Centre in the company of another woman when the husband accosted them while armed with a crude weapon.

As he grabbed the mother of his children, the other woman managed to escape and informed the village elder.

Unfortunately, by the time a search party found the woman, she was dead and cold. The suspect's body would later be found dangling from the roof of his house, dead.

Both scenes were processed by Crime Scene Investigators and the bodies taken to Tigoni Level IV Hospital mortuary for preservation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.