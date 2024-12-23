Choppers, Chase cars, and Palatial Mansions: Kids of prominent Rift Valley politicians cause an uproar on social media after displaying lavish lifestyles (VIDEO).


Monday, December 23, 2024 - Some kids of prominent Rift Valley politicians have caused an uproar on social media after posting a video displaying their lavish lifestyles, even as millions of Kenyans struggle to make ends meet.

The spoilt rich kids roll in high-end cars and choppers using the money looted from taxpayers by their parents.

They also move around with an entourage consisting of chase cars with blaring sirens.

Watch the video.

 The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments