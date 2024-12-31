A motorbike-riding thug linked to phone-snatching incidents arrested by detectives while buying a new bike after locals torched his previous motorcycle (PHOTOs).





Wednesday, December 31, 2024 - A notorious gang associate, infamous for using a motorcycle to snatch mobile phones from unsuspecting bystanders in Bamburi, Nyali, and Kadzandani areas, has been apprehended by detectives from Mombasa Regional Headquarters.

In a determined pursuit of the gang, detectives arrested Ian Mahad, also known as Suleiman, at a motorcycle shop in Mombasa's central business district, where he was purchasing a new bike.

This came after angry locals torched his previous motorcycle during his theft spree on Saturday.



The officers expanded their operation to gang members hiding near Kadzandani Primary School, where they recovered a motorcycle with registration number KMGG 228X Honda, an Oppo mobile phone, and other items.

However, other culprits managed to evade capture.



The suspect is currently in police custody undergoing processing pending arraignment, as detectives continue their intensive search for those who managed to escape the police dragnet.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.