Detectives parade the faces of masked thugs caught on viral CCTV footage raiding a shop in Samburu while armed with a G3 rifle - Ni Vijana Wadogo Sana (PHOTOs).





Wednesday, December 31, 2024 - Three notorious robbery with violence suspects who have eluded law enforcement officers for weeks have finally been arrested.

The investigation culminated in the recovery of a G3 rifle, a critical weapon linked to their string of violent crimes.



Joseph Lokoloi, 22, Francis Alenthia Namaringile, 24, and Moses Kenchai, 23, are now in custody following their brazen robbery at Dore Fashion Shop.

The incident was reported at Archer’s Police Post in Samburu East Sub-County on December 12, 2024.



Thanks to a dedicated multi-agency team comprising Detectives and Police Officers from Samburu Police Station alongside National Police Reservist, the suspects were tracked down and flushed out from their hideouts. During the operation, officers seized a G3 rifle, serial number A3-9796032, loaded with two rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.



Now, with the trio awaiting processing in police custody, the wheels of justice are set in motion. Meanwhile, law enforcement officers remain hot on the trail of two additional suspects who are still at large.









Watch the CCTV footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.