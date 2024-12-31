What police officers found after raiding a house in Kiambu County, following an intelligence-led operation - Do you know your neighbor well?(PHOTOs).





Wednesday, December 31, 2024 - Rogers Okidos, 26, Godfrey Ndiba, 25, and William Rohara, 25, are in lawful custody after they were found in possession of Government stores and an imitation firearm by officers from Githika Police Station in Kiambu County.

Acting decisively on intelligence from alert locals, the officers raided a house in Githangi village, notorious for being a hub where young men and women package and sell bhang.

The operation resulted in the arrest of the three suspects.

Upon conducting a thorough search, the officers confiscated an Administration Police smoke jacket, an imitation firearm, 29 rolls of bhang, a rolling pad, and Rizla papers, among other illegal items.

The suspects are currently in police custody, undergoing processing as they await their court appearance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.