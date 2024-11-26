You behaved like school kids when RUTO cancelled ADANI deals – Sirisia MP JOHN WALUKE slams his colleagues in National Assembly

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 - An outspoken Luhya Community Member of Parliament has blasted colleagues for giving President William Ruto a standing ovation and applauding him after he cancelled Adani Group deals in Kenya last week.
Ruto cancelled the deals after Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani, was indicted by a New York court on bribery charges.
Sirisia MP John Waluke expressed
his displeasure over the conduct of his colleagues when the President cancelled
government deals with Adani.
The MP wondered why the MPs gave
the President a standing ovation.
According to the MP, there are
better ways in which the MPs can applaud the President for issuing directives
that are beneficial to Kenyans.
"This issue of MPs clapping like school children, even me I do not like it.
"If the President passes or
rejects something, there is a way of clapping and not standing up and behaving
like school kids," he opined.
"We are not supposed to do
that. We are supposed to listen."
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments