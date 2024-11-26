MUTAHI NGUNYI tells RUTO to accept the fact that he has lost the Mt. Kenya region – Offers him this advice





Wednesday, November 27, 2024 - Controversial political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has urged President William Ruto to accept that he has lost the Mt. Kenya region.

Despite assurances from some of his handlers that he still holds influence in the vote-rich Mt. Kenya region, Mutahi Ngunyi has urged President William Ruto to accept that he has lost the area's support entirely.

Mutahi Ngunyi told President William Ruto that Kikuyus have reached "ground zero" and will no longer support him, regardless of what he offers them.

Ngunyi urged President William Ruto to shift focus to regions like Luo, Luhya, and Kamba lands, suggesting he could secure enough support there to offset the loss of Mt. Kenya's backing.

“Dear Ruto. Kikuyus will NOT change their MIND. They are at GROUND ZERO with you. WHY? No Idea! FIRE their MINISTERS.

"Appoint Luos, Luhyas, Kambas, and those who will appreciate YOU. Fix this Kikuyu PROBLEM once and FOR ALL.

"As a Kikuyu, SOME of us believe they should be DOWNSIZED,” Mutahi wrote on his X page.

