RUTO’s overseas jobs drive hit with a scandal as it emerges that poor Kenyans are being extorted by recruitment agencies





Wednesday, November 27, 2024 – Thousands of applicants for overseas jobs being driven by President William Ruto’s government have decried being extorted in the process.

The nationwide recruitment drive for overseas jobs kicked off in the Rift Valley region on Monday, but allegations of extortion by recruitment agencies marred the exercise.

Speaking at the region's first recruitment centre in Nakuru, applicants told the press that some agents asked them to part with money to secure the slots.

"Some of the agents are asking for processing fees...they are asking for between Ksh150,000 and Ksh180,000. We do not have that kind of money so we do not know why we are here," said one of the applicants.

However, Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua assured the applicants at the station that the exercise would be free and fair, further urging them to do their due diligence to determine the specifics of their jobs.

The nationwide recruitment drive is part of Ruto’s plan to curb unemployment by sending 20,000 Kenyans to practice in Qatar, Europe, Canada, and Australia.

In addition to the alleged extortion, the applicants also raised an issue with the types of jobs on offer, stating that some of them are not worth the hassle.

The Kenyan DAILY POST