Woman narrates how people reacted when her sister was harassed by a man on a bus







Sunday, November 10, 2024 - A woman has revealed what transpired when a man harassed her sister on a bus.

The woman took to X to write: "My sister was harassed by a man on a bus today. She shouted at him to stop touching her. He didn’t.

"Only one woman spoke up. She said, 'If he touches you again, tell me.' The man insulted the woman. Again, no one said anything."

"After an hour or so, they got to a stop, and guess what? The woman had men waiting to beat him up. And beat him they did.

"Only then did all the men in the bus find their mouths and were begging the men to stop beating him."



