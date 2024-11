Sunday, November 10, 2024 - A man called Andrew Dave Babre has said that any man who seeks the approval of his mother or father before taking a decision in his marital home, is not a real man.

“When your man seek the approval of his mother or father before taking a decision in his house, just know that you don't have a man. You are dealing with a boy and boys can't defend you or protect you when things get tough,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.