Pastor fakes armed robbery to cover up scam on congregant







Sunday, November 10, 2024 - A pastor from Praise and Worship Centre Assembly in Zimbabwe, Lebraity Makuni, has been arrested for allegedly staging an armed robbery to cover up his own misdeeds.

Makuni, 28, reported to police that he had been robbed of $7,500 and various valuables at his home in Chitungwiza. However, investigations revealed that the pastor fabricated the incident to hide a financial scheme gone wrong.

According to authorities, Pastor Makuni had accepted $3,000 and a Techno cellphone from a congregant, promising to supply maize for their poultry business. When he failed to deliver, he allegedly staged the robbery to avoid accountability.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed Makuni's arrest for providing false information to the police. Makuni was released on $100 bail with a condition to report to Chitungwiza CID weekly. He is expected to appear in court again next week.