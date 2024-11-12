Why MIGUNA MIGUNA wants GADDO to draw a cartoon of RAILA ODINGA showing him stranded at Addis Ababa Airport seated on a UDA wheelbarrow





Tuesday, November 12, 2024 - Controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna has urged East Africa’s prominent cartoonist, Gaddo (Godfrey Mwampembwa), to draw a cartoon of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga stranded at Addis Ababa International Airport after losing the African Union chairperson bid.

Raila Odinga is a front-runner for the seat, but Miguna is among the Kenyans hoping he loses to Djibouti’s candidate, Mahamoud Ali Youssouf.

President William Ruto is leading Raila's campaigns and it is estimated that Sh 10 billion of taxpayers’ money will be used to campaign for Baba.

Miguna, in his plea to Gaddo, urged him to create a cartoon of "Baba" stranded at Addis Ababa Airport, seated on a UDA wheelbarrow loaded with Kenyan taxpayers' money and surrounded by Gen Zs, after losing the contest.

“To @iGaddo, please do the latest @RailaOdingacartoon showing him STRANDED inside @WilliamsRuto’s UDA wheelbarrow at the Addis Ababa International Airport with bags full of public money while surrounded by a SEA of GenZ blood. We want to see something,” Miguna wrote on his X account.

The Kenyan DAILY POST