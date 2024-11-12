DCI responds to claims that detectives in unmarked Subaru cars attempted to prevent RIGATHI GACHAGUA from attending a church service in Kahawa West last Sunday.

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 - The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) wishes to address the misleading claims published in the Daily Nation on November 11, 2024, regarding alleged attempts by detectives in unmarked Subaru cars to prevent Hon. Rigathi Gachagua from attending a church service in Nairobi.
We want to clarify that these
allegations are entirely false and seem to be aimed at misrepresenting the
actions and intentions of the DCI. The DCI operates within the parameters
established by the rule of law and has consistently affirmed its commitment to
refraining from interference in the liberties of individuals and institutions.
Moreover, the claim that
the writer was unable to obtain a comment from the DCI is incorrect. The
Director of Criminal Investigations provided a prompt response, reaffirming the
DCI's commitment to respecting the autonomy of religious institutions and the
writer acknowledged receipt of this response.
The Daily Nation must
thoroughly verify facts, present balanced perspectives, and handle sensitive
topics carefully to uphold its commitment to truth and fairness in journalism.
This is particularly important when the information affects individuals'
reputations and the integrity of institutions.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments