Mad rush as RUTO invites Kenyans to apply for lucrative jobs at State House as he inches closer to solving unemployment equation





Tuesday, November 12, 2024 – President William Ruto’s office at State House in Nairobi has invited potential Kenyans to express their interest in short-term consultancy services.

In a notice published yesterday, Ruto’s office announced that the roles of the consultants would be to support the government's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

The epicenter of the consultancy services would be on macroeconomics, which encompasses credit and financial inclusion, labour markets, household and welfare economics, and education and health economics.

Another area of interest was in natural resource economics which includes energy, environment, and climate finance. Industrial economics such as Industrial policy, competition policy, enterprise development, and technology.

Applicants were also urged to apply for consultancy services as experts in emerging areas such as investment climate, ease of doing business, regulation, consumer protection, competition policy, property rights, and climate action.

According to the notice, interested individuals must possess relevant experience including a piece of documentary evidence for their experience.

They must also have evidence of similar assignments executed and completed in the last ten years which confirms the scope, nature, and successful execution of the assignments.

Viable applicants were directed to submit a cover letter and a duly filled pre-qualification form.

The applicant must have a minimum qualification of Master of Arts or Master of Science in Economics, Law, or related fields.

The applicant must also possess at least ten years of experience with a track record in research, policy analysis, policy advisory, and practice. They must also have at least three publications in the related fields.

Those who wish to express their interest in short-term jobs were directed to submit the requisite documents by November 26 this year by 11 am. “

The Kenyan DAILY POST