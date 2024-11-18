Watch the moment a woman tried to disrupt a church service attended by President RUTO in Soweto, prompting his elite security team to intervene (VIDEO).





Monday, November 18, 2024 - There was drama on Sunday when an unidentified woman tried to disrupt a church service attended by President William Ruto and other leaders among them Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja at Soweto Catholic church.

Sakaja was addressing the congregants when the woman, who appeared depressed, started shouting while lifting some documents, prompting the President’s elite security team to intervene.

She attempted to move to where the President and other leaders were seated but she was restrained by the security and whisked away.

Reports indicate that the woman was begging for a job and wanted to talk to the President and air her grievances.

However, the President's hawk-eyed security team moved with speed to contain the situation.

The video comes at a time when millions of Kenyans are struggling with harsh economic times and joblessness.

The Moment A Woman Tried To Disrupt A Church Service Attended By President Ruto At Soweto Catholic Church, Forcing His Security Team To Intervene pic.twitter.com/877kbcXCtX — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 18, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.