“Uongo, Uongo” - A section of Kenyans shouted as President RUTO addressed them in Kayole (VIDEO).

Monday, November 18, 2024 - President William Ruto faced resistance from a section of Kayole residents when he was addressing them after attending a church service at Soweto Catholic church.
Ruto
was making promises to the residents when some of them started shouting “Uongo,
Uongo (lies, lies)”.
Ruto
has been labeled a perennial liar for giving empty promises to Kenyans whenever
he addresses public gatherings.
Watch
the video.
''Uongo, Uongo''- A Section Of Kenyans Shouted As Ruto Addressed Kayole Residents After Attending A Church Service pic.twitter.com/ofsj0jNsyz— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 18, 2024
