“Uongo, Uongo” - A section of Kenyans shouted as President RUTO addressed them in Kayole (VIDEO).





Monday, November 18, 2024 - President William Ruto faced resistance from a section of Kayole residents when he was addressing them after attending a church service at Soweto Catholic church.

Ruto was making promises to the residents when some of them started shouting “Uongo, Uongo (lies, lies)”.

Ruto has been labeled a perennial liar for giving empty promises to Kenyans whenever he addresses public gatherings.

Watch the video.

''Uongo, Uongo''- A Section Of Kenyans Shouted As Ruto Addressed Kayole Residents After Attending A Church Service pic.twitter.com/ofsj0jNsyz — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 18, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.