“Uongo, Uongo” - A section of Kenyans shouted as President RUTO addressed them in Kayole (VIDEO).


Monday, November 18, 2024 - President William Ruto faced resistance from a section of Kayole residents when he was addressing them after attending a church service at Soweto Catholic church.

Ruto was making promises to the residents when some of them started shouting “Uongo, Uongo (lies, lies)”.

Ruto has been labeled a perennial liar for giving empty promises to Kenyans whenever he addresses public gatherings.

Watch the video. 

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments