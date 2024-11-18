Latest opinion poll shows who is likely to win the 2027 Presidential election among RUTO, RAILA, KALONZO, and MATIANG’I – Numbers don’t lie!





Monday, November 18, 2024 - The latest opinion poll conducted online has shown the man who is likely to be the sixth President of Kenya during the 2027 presidential election.

President William Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, and former Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, are among Kenyans who are likely to compete during the 2027 presidential election.

Blogger Rodgers Kipembe Mpuru asked Kenyans on Monday who they would choose as President in the 2027 election from among four potential candidates.

More than 7000 Kenyans participated in the poll and 59.7 percent of Kenyans said they would support Matiang’i who is in political exile in the United States.

Kalonzo emerged second with 23.2 percent while Ruto came in third place with 11.3 percent.

Raila Odinga came last with only 5.8 percent backing his candidature.

Here is the screenshot of the poll.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.