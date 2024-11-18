Veteran journalist LEONARD MAMBO MBOTELA appears in public after a long time and leaves tongues wagging - Is his health at stake? (VIDEO).





Monday, November 18, 2024 - Veteran broadcaster Leonard Mambo Mbotela was among the guests who turned up for a function hosted by NTV journalists Lofty Matambo and Fridah Mwaka at Qaribu Inn along Waiyaki Way.

Mbotela, who has been keeping a low profile, appeared a bit weak and had to be supported by some security men, leaving Kenyans questioning about his health condition.

Last year, former Youth Affairs and Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba paid a visit to the veteran broadcaster at his home in Nairobi to check on his health condition after he was discharged from the hospital.

In 2020, he was also admitted in hospital and appealed to well-wishers to help him offset the medical bills.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta intervened and contributed Ksh 1.1 million to clear the bills.

Watch the video.

