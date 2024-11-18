Veteran journalist LEONARD MAMBO MBOTELA appears in public after a long time and leaves tongues wagging - Is his health at stake? (VIDEO).

Monday, November 18, 2024 - Veteran broadcaster Leonard Mambo Mbotela was among the guests who turned up for a function hosted by NTV journalists Lofty Matambo and Fridah Mwaka at Qaribu Inn along Waiyaki Way.
Mbotela, who has been keeping a low profile, appeared a bit
weak and had to be supported by some security men, leaving Kenyans questioning
about his health condition.
Last year, former Youth Affairs
and Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba paid a visit to the veteran
broadcaster at his home in Nairobi to check on his health condition after he
was discharged from the hospital.
In 2020, he was also admitted in
hospital and appealed to well-wishers to help him offset the medical bills.
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta
intervened and contributed Ksh 1.1 million to clear the bills.
Veteran Journalist Leonard Mambo Mbotela Arriving At a Function Over The Weekend- Is His Health At Stake?
