You can now lower taxes and fix roads since you said I was the problem in your Government! – GACHAGUA chides RUTO





Monday, November 18, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged President William Ruto's administration to focus on delivering services to Kenyans instead of engaging in a blame game

Speaking during the 100-year celebration of mission work at PCEA Kerarapon Church in Kajiado North, Gachagua said he is now at ease, as no one blames him for the country’s problems.

The former Mathira MP likened his current stance to that of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying he is now "watching from the sidelines" as the Kenya Kwanza government navigates its challenges.

"I have no stress. I am very relaxed because no one is blaming me for the problems in Kenya. Let others take responsibility. Just as our former President Uhuru Kenyatta said, I am also listening to the radio and watching television. Let us wait and see how things unfold," Gachagua stated.

The former second in command further called on President William Ruto and his administration to address stalled roads, high taxation, and economic issues, stating that these should now be resolved if he was previously the cause of their delay.

"If I was the one who caused the high taxes, why not reduce them now?

"All these stalled projects—if I was the one who stopped them, why not complete them now?" Gachagua posed.

