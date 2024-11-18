GACHAGUA tells RUTO to shut up and stop criticizing Catholic Bishops who called out his administration





Monday, November 18, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has blasted President William Ruto and his allies for attacking Catholic Church bishops after they called out his administration last week.

Immediately after they exposed Ruto’s failures, Ruto and his cog attacked the bishops, terming them as useless and labeling some as tribalists.

But speaking on Sunday during a church service in Kerarapon, Kajiado County, Gachagua said the government should listen to religious leaders and avoid repeating the mistakes of former President Daniel Arap Moi.

“Let us respect the freedom of worship, the freedom of expression, and the freedom of speech,” Gachagua stated.

He added, “We want the churches to be allowed to spread the gospel without fear, intimidation, or interference from anyone.”

Gachagua stated that he was happy that the Head of State had committed to address the issues raised by the Catholic bishops.

“I am happy that yesterday President William Ruto acknowledged that the Catholic bishops had raised some issues and he committed to listen to them for them to be addressed.

"That is the way to go,” Gachagua remarked.

