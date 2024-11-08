US Ambassador MEG WHITMAN speaks after Kenyans asked DONALD TRUMP to recall her.





Friday, November 8,2024 - U.S. Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman has responded after millions of Kenyans urged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to recall her, criticizing her silence on the killing of 61 Gen Z protesters during anti-government demonstrations in June and July.

Many Kenyans accused Whitman of going to bed with Ruto’s regime during its oppression of citizens and have now urged Trump to recall her following his victory in Tuesday's presidential election.

But in a statement on Thursday, Ambassador Whitman said she is serving at the request of the president and noted that she will continue to serve in this capacity until Trump’s inauguration in January 2025.

“Like all US ambassadors, I serve at the request of the President.

"The American people have spoken, and a new President will be inaugurated in January.

"Meanwhile, my team and I continue to work on advancing our nations’ shared goals of increased prosperity, security, and respect for democratic values,” Whitman said.

She added that the Kenya-US relationship had evolved over the past 60 years and enjoyed massive support in both Kenya and the United States.

“The relationship between the United States and Kenya has matured over the past 60 years and has enjoyed the support of a wide spectrum of political leaders in both Washington and Nairobi.

"Our relations have never been stronger and I am confident this trajectory will continue,” Whitman added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST