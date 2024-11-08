KINDIKI admits rising cases of abduction and femicide – Urges the next interior CS to deal with the two issues decisively





Friday, November 8, 2024 - Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has condemned the rising cases of abductions and femicide in the country.

Addressing the press on Thursday, Kindiki who is the immediate former Interior Cabinet Secretary, acknowledged that reports of mysterious disappearances and femicide were worrying.

Kindiki said he has handed over the report on abductions and killings to his successor.

"I'm exiting at a time when there are reports of cases of mysterious disappearances, abductions, and femicide.

"I have handed over the responsibility of cracking down on those emerging reports of crime to my successor and I wish him well and I know he will succeed the same way I've been able to handle those other national security challenges," Kindiki said

Kindiki disclosed that the Ministry of Interior had already laid down a strategy for dealing with criminal elements involved in femicide.

He also revealed that there were plans on how to deal with rogue police officers involved in the kidnapping of innocent Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST