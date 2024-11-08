President RUTO announces Kenya’s intention to join BRICS and seeks China’s support.

Friday, November 8, 2024 - President William Ruto has expressed Kenya’s willingness to join the Russia and Chinese-led BRICS organizations.
In a meeting held on Tuesday,
President Ruto directly requested support from Li Xi, a high-ranking official
in China’s Communist Party to back Kenya in joining BRICS.
“President Ruto also requested
China’s support for Kenya’s bid to join BRICS and for the election of Kenya’s
candidate to the position of African Union Commission chairperson,” read a
statement from State House.
President Ruto also pledged to
uphold the ‘One-China’ policy and noted that Kenya is committed to promoting
the partnership across Africa.
“Kenya, I want to assure you is
committed to promoting this partnership across Africa and also upholding the
‘One-China’ Policy,” said President Ruto.
The push for BRICS membership
marks Kenya’s attempt to align itself with countries that are challenging the
dominance of Western political and economic influence.
Kenya’s BRICS aspirations come as
the group, originally formed in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China and
later expanded to include South Africa in 2010, now includes new members such
as Egypt and Ethiopia.
Other member states include Iran,
Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
