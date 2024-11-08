President RUTO announces Kenya’s intention to join BRICS and seeks China’s support.





Friday, November 8, 2024 - President William Ruto has expressed Kenya’s willingness to join the Russia and Chinese-led BRICS organizations.

In a meeting held on Tuesday, President Ruto directly requested support from Li Xi, a high-ranking official in China’s Communist Party to back Kenya in joining BRICS.

“President Ruto also requested China’s support for Kenya’s bid to join BRICS and for the election of Kenya’s candidate to the position of African Union Commission chairperson,” read a statement from State House.

President Ruto also pledged to uphold the ‘One-China’ policy and noted that Kenya is committed to promoting the partnership across Africa.

“Kenya, I want to assure you is committed to promoting this partnership across Africa and also upholding the ‘One-China’ Policy,” said President Ruto.

The push for BRICS membership marks Kenya’s attempt to align itself with countries that are challenging the dominance of Western political and economic influence.

Kenya’s BRICS aspirations come as the group, originally formed in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China and later expanded to include South Africa in 2010, now includes new members such as Egypt and Ethiopia.

Other member states include Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Kenyan DAILY POST