Tit for tat as GACHAGUA rejects UHURU’s offer after the former President allegedly refused to meet him despite keeping him waiting in a hotel for 4 hours





Wednesday, November 27, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has allegedly rejected former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s offer to join his struggling Jubilee Party after he was ejected from President William Ruto’s UDA.

According to sources, Gachagua turned down Uhuru’s request to join, revive, and rebrand the struggling Jubilee Party.

This comes not too long after Uhuru allegedly refused to meet Gachagua after keeping him waiting for 4 hours in a hotel.

It is also reported that Uhuru planned to endorse Gachagua as the Mt. Kenya kingpin during Reverend Peter Kimani's ordination in Embu on Saturday, November 16, but the plans were halted at the last minute, possibly due to Ruto's confirmation of his attendance.

Gachagua has announced plans to make the next political move in January 2025 after the court's verdict on his impeachment case.

This move is intended to ensure that the country's former second-in-command remains influential in the political landscape.

Gachagua actively contested against Uhuru's Jubilee Party, which is in the Azimio coalition, in the 2022 General Election while running alongside William Ruto under the Kenya Kwanza banner.

If the court rules in his favour, the former deputy president reportedly prefers to form his own political party to advance his agenda rather than join Uhuru’s Jubilee.

The Kenyan DAILY POST