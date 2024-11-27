Tit for tat as GACHAGUA rejects UHURU’s offer after the former President allegedly refused to meet him despite keeping him waiting in a hotel for 4 hours

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has allegedly rejected former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s offer to join his struggling Jubilee Party after he was ejected from President William Ruto’s UDA.
According to sources, Gachagua
turned down Uhuru’s request to join, revive, and rebrand the struggling Jubilee
Party.
This comes not too long after
Uhuru allegedly refused to meet Gachagua after keeping him waiting for 4 hours
in a hotel.
It is also reported that Uhuru
planned to endorse Gachagua as the Mt. Kenya kingpin during Reverend Peter
Kimani's ordination in Embu on Saturday, November 16, but the plans were halted
at the last minute, possibly due to Ruto's confirmation of his attendance.
Gachagua has announced plans to
make the next political move in January 2025 after the court's verdict on his
impeachment case.
This move is intended to ensure
that the country's former second-in-command remains influential in the
political landscape.
Gachagua actively contested
against Uhuru's Jubilee Party, which is in the Azimio coalition, in the 2022
General Election while running alongside William Ruto under the Kenya Kwanza
banner.
If the court rules in his
favour, the former deputy president reportedly prefers to form his own
political party to advance his agenda rather than join Uhuru’s Jubilee.
Gachagua. you stand to lose if you do no make up with Uhuru. As a kikuyu, it would be in the community's best interest for you to join Jubilee to receive the blessings of Uhuru and may hand over the button of leadership peacefully and successfully. Stop creating misunderstandings with Uhuru. WangaiReplyDelete