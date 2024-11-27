RAILA ODINGA helped me stabilize the Government during Gen Z protests in June and July – RUTO says





Wednesday, November 27, 2024 - President William Ruto has lauded former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for his support during the June and July unrest this year, when young Kenyans, commonly known as Gen Z, nearly toppled his government.

Speaking on Tuesday during his tour of Kisumu, President William Ruto expressed appreciation for Raila Odinga, claiming he was instrumental in making Odinga the former Prime Minister.

“Raila and I agreed (to work together). You know there was a time I helped Raila and this time round he has helped me, why should anyone find a problem with that?” Ruto posed while addressing a mammoth crowd in Kondele.

This was the first time since the youth-led nationwide protests that almost toppled his administration in June that Ruto admitted to Raila’s support.

Without naming names, the President told off politicians who were “spreading tribalism and division” saying they had “no space in the new Kenya”.

“I stood here in Kondele some time back and said we will work together to unite Kenya. Those who promote division, hatred and tribalism will be shown the way to go home.”

Residents thronged the street, holding banners and cheering as the President made his way to Kondele, the political heartbeat of the lakeside city.

The area has in the past been volatile towards Ruto, owing to the political differences that existed between him and Raila.

