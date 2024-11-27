Kenyans up in arms against RUTO’s government as they slam JOHN MBADI over his nefarious plot to double-tax them

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 - Kenyans have expressed fears over alleged double taxation should the Tax Laws and Tax Procedures Amendment Bills, which are currently undergoing public participation, sail through Parliament.
Speaking during a public
participation forum conducted in Nairobi, manufacturers expressed concerns
about the proposed changes to the Standards Act, which seeks to introduce the
registration of manufacturers by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS).
While making their submissions
during a stakeholder meeting with the National Assembly Committee on Trade, the
representatives of the manufacturers claimed that the tax
proposal introduced a new administrative process that duplicated the role
of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).
The stakeholders claimed that
most manufacturers were already paying taxes to KRA as per the Excise Duty Act
of 2015, and therefore the new Bill which seeks to allow KEBS to regulate the
sector, would lead to double taxation.
The Association of Gaming Operators
has expressed concerns that the proposed changes to the taxation regime in the
sector could negatively impact investment.
They argue that the
unpredictability of the tax framework might lead to reduced capital flow into
the economy, as multinational betting operators could seek alternative
investment destinations.
Responding to the concerns, the
head of the Committee, Chairperson James Gakuya, assured the manufacturers that
the committee would consider their plight when the bill gets back to parliament.
The Bill aims to make several
amendments to the country's tax system, including the enhancement of the role
of the Kenya Accreditation Service (KAS) in regulating foreign conformity
assessment bodies operating in Kenya.
It also proposes an amendment to
Section 4 of the Special Economic Zones Act, granting the Cabinet Secretary the
authority to determine the minimum acreage required for the designation of
Special Economic Zones (EPZ).
