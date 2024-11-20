SUDI asks Catholic Bishops to forgive President RUTO and stop embarrassing him





Wednesday, November 20, 2024 - Kapsaret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi has apologised to the clergy following the rejection of President William Ruto's KSh 5.6 million donation to the Soweto Catholic Church, Nairobi.

On Tuesday, Sudi expressed regret if the donations had offended church leaders, emphasizing that no one is perfect, including clergy, congregants, and politicians.

"I would like to apologise to Catholic bishops and other clergy whom we may have offended as we worked with Christians to build the church of God.

"There's no perfect human being, whether you are a preacher, priest, congregant, or politician.

"The Bible says we all fall short of the glory of God and we must tolerate each other," Sudi said.

The lawmaker emphasized the importance of tithing and supporting places of worship, stating that the church relies on contributions from everyone as it has no designated supporters.

