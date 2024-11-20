Catholic Church was right in rejecting RUTO’s money – The President’s Economic Advisor MOSES KURIA sides with the church





Wednesday, November 20, 2024 - President William Ruto's Senior Economic Advisor, Moses Kuria, has taken a different stance by siding with the Catholic Church after it rejected Ruto's donations.

In a statement, Kuria noted that as a Roman Catholic, he believes that the church is always right.

"My two rules as a Roman Catholic who has gone through the Catechism process from Baptism, Holy Eucharist, Altar Boy to confirmation (As Francis) by the late Michael Cardinal Otunga of Kibabii.

"Rule Number 1 - The Catholic Church is always right.

"Rule Number 2- In case the Catholic Church is wrong refer to Rule Number 1," he said.

This comes at a time when a section of politicians allied to Ruto have called out the church for rejecting the donations made by the president.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi defended Ruto, stating that church leaders often approach politicians for help in fundraising for various projects and insisted that politicians would continue supporting the church.

Sudi urged church leaders to forgive them for any past wrongdoings.

On Monday, Metropolitan Archbishop Most Rev. Philip Anyolo said Soweto Catholic Church will refund donations made by Ruto and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

In a statement, he said the donations were made in violation of the Public Fundraising Appeals Bill.

