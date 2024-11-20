Baringo Woman Rep and RUTO’s ally swallows her pride and apologizes for attacking Catholic Bishops





Wednesday, November 20, 2024 - One of President William Ruto’s close allies has apologized after joining other government officials in criticizing Catholic Church bishops who spoke out against his administration last week.

In a Wednesday morning post on X, Baringo Woman Representative Florence Jematiah apologized, admitting she criticized the church without realizing that millions of Kenyans supported the bishops' sentiments.

“Hello Kenyans, I have gone through all the comments on my previous post about Churches.

"I hereby withdraw my statement and apologies. I had to agree with you all that churches should be left to do their work and can include oversight because believers are citizens. Good morning!” Jemaah said.

In a press briefing on Thursday last week, the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) accused the government of engaging in a "culture of lies" and "unkept promises" while at the same time overtaxing Kenyans who are grappling with the high cost of living.

The bishops also called out the State for abducting its citizens and subsequently violating the Human Rights and freedom of speech enshrined in the Constitution.

They also touched on struggling policies across several sectors such as Health, education, and security.

