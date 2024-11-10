Student killed after identifying robber during an attack







Monday, November 11, 2024 - A 23-year-old student from Bulawayo Polytechnic, Inobubele Mhlanga, tragically lost her life on the evening of November 4 after recognizing one of her attackers during a robbery.

Mhlanga was confronted by two men, identified as Thamsanqa Ndebele (26) and Euton Sebatha (36), after disembarking from a commuter bus near the TM turnoff in Cowdray Park. The attack escalated when Mhlanga identified Ndebele, who was from her neighborhood.

Inspector Abednico Ncube, Bulawayo’s provincial police spokesperson, reported that passersby found Mhlanga lying in a pool of blood near the bus stop. She had suffered a stab wound above her right breast and multiple cuts on her hands, suggesting she tried to defend herself. A good Samaritan took her to Mpilo Central Hospital, but despite medical intervention, she succumbed to her injuries.

The next morning, police arrested Playmore Mpofu (27), another resident of Cowdray Park with a history of robbery. During questioning, Mpofu confessed to involvement in various robberies in the area and revealed he had collaborated with Ndebele and Sebatha in targeting Mhlanga. Ndebele later admitted to robbing Mhlanga of her handbag, which contained about US$30. Further investigation revealed that Sebatha had delivered the fatal stab wound, fearing recognition due to their neighborhood connection.

The incident has prompted public concern over rising violence and crime in Cowdray Park, with calls for increased security measures to protect residents from similar tragedies.