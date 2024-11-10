KAMALA HARRIS’ niece shares smiling photo of the VP at her home after she lost the elections







Monday, November 11, 2024 - Kamala Harris’ niece has shown what the vice president is up to after losing the presidential election to Donald Trump.

The new photographs, shared by Meena Harris on Saturday, Nov. 9, show the Democratic nominee sitting cross-legged on the ground playing Connect 4 with her two great-nieces while enjoying a glass of white wine.

“Back to where it all began only a few months ago. My eternal gratitude to everyone who showed up. We love her so much,” Meena Harris wrote.

The 60-year-old presidential candidate can be seen wearing a sweatshirt from her alma mater Howard University while playing the old-school game with her niece’s two daughters.

Meena, 40, who is a Stanford and Harvard-educated lawyer, a children’s book author, and a media executive, has consistently used her platform to promote her aunt — especially after she became the Democratic nominee for president.

Democrats in the comment section expressed their love and support for the VP.