'Spy Kids' star ROBERT VITO arrested for felony domestic violence







Monday, November 11, 2024 - Robert Vito, an actor known for his role in Spy Kids 3D: Game Over and appearances in other early 2000s TV shows, was arrested Friday night on a felony domestic violence charge in Los Angeles, TMZ reports.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that officers were called to Vito's home following an alleged domestic incident involving his girlfriend and young son. According to reports, a verbal dispute between Vito and his girlfriend escalated into physical violence, during which Vito allegedly pushed his girlfriend into furniture. Police say Vito also threw his young son onto a couch before knocking him down.

Upon arriving, officers assessed both individuals and observed visible injuries on the girlfriend, while the child was unharmed. Vito was subsequently arrested for felony domestic violence around 8 PM PT and booked shortly after 9:30 PM. He was released early Saturday morning after posting a $50,000 bond.

Vito is remembered by fans for his role as Rez in Spy Kids 3D: Game Over and has also appeared in popular shows like The Bernie Mac Show, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Port Charles.