Shock on RUTO as MARTHA KARUA hints at vying for the Presidency in 2027.





Tuesday, November 26, 2024 - Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua has joined a growing list of politicians and business leaders expressing interest in unseating President William Ruto in 2027.

During a roundtable discussion at K24 on Tuesday, Karua expressed confidence in her ability to challenge President William Ruto and emerge victorious.

The veteran politician stated that she would toss herself into the contention and let Kenyans make an informed choice on the ballot.

“Am I not a person? Listen… watch my steps and don’t force me to be a follower.

"If I was a running mate, isn’t that be enough? I will place myself on the field, and it will be Kenyans who decide who among all of us is suitable," she stated.

Karua, a seasoned politician with over three decades of experience, last contested the presidency in 2013, finishing a distant sixth in a race won by former president Uhuru Kenyatta.

In her remarks, Karua stressed the importance of a fair and competitive process in determining leadership, not just within opposition circles but also nationally.

She called for the opposition to unite through a structured competition before having a competitive process to choose one of them.

