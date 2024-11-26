Meet trending CHEGE WA AMERICA, the man who dumped popular Kikuyu Benga singer WANGARI wa KABERA, married her daughter and is now in love with her granddaughter (PHOTOs).





Tuesday, November 26, 2024 - Popular Kikuyu Benga musician Wangari wa Kabera has shocked many after revealing what her ex-husband Chege wa America did to her and her daughter.

Speaking in an interview with renowned media personality Jeff Kuria, Wangari disclosed that Chege divorced her and fell in love with her daughter.

When she confronted the daughter, she called her names and maintained that she couldn't leave Chege.

Chege went ahead and married Wangari’s daughter, leaving her heartbroken to the extent that she fell ill and was admitted to the hospital.

To make the matter even more perplexing, Chege left Wangari's daughter after years of marriage and is now engaged to her granddaughter.

“My daughter recently came to ask for forgiveness after Chege dumped her and fell in love with her daughter.

"He is now dating my granddaughter and has rented her a house in Ruiru,” she said.







Below are photos of Chege.









Below is a video of Wangari Wa Kabera making the shocking revelations (for those who understand Kikuyu).

