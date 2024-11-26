RUTO receives a heroic welcome in KISUMU - Have Luos officially replaced restive Kikuyus in Government? (PHOTOs)





Tuesday, November 26, 2024 - President William Ruto received a heroic welcome when he toured the lakeside city of Kisumu today.

The Head of state visited the area after the opening of the 4th Africa Sub-Sovereign Network Conference being held at the Swiss Grand Royal Hotel.

President Ruto and Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o were welcomed by dancers ahead of the official opening of the conference.

As his convoy made its way into the area, Ruto was flanked by an ecstatic crowd that appeared excited to see him.

The President’s heroic reception is the second in the Lakeside City after the formation of a broad-based government.

On August 28, Ruto brought Kisumu to a standstill after the crowd in Kisumu welcomed him by waving white handkerchiefs as he called for national unity.

Ruto expressed surprise at the warm reception, contrasting it with the stoning of his motorcade during a campaign stop in 2021 when he visited the area as Deputy President.

“Kisumu people love peace. I am surprised and happy to see that,” Ruto said on his first visit to the Lakeside City since appointing four ODM members into his broad-based government.

Ruto appointed John Mbadi (National Treasury), Opiyo Wandayi (Energy), Hassan Joho (Mining and Blue Economy), and Wycliffe Oparanya (MSME Development).

Then, Ruto stated his commitment to forging a united country and urged the people of Nyanza to join his agenda.

“We are one people, a family, and I want you to join me in building a united country,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST