RUTO receives a heroic welcome in KISUMU - Have Luos officially replaced restive Kikuyus in Government? (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 - President William Ruto received a heroic welcome when he toured the lakeside city of Kisumu today.
The Head of state visited the
area after the opening of the 4th Africa Sub-Sovereign Network Conference being
held at the Swiss Grand Royal Hotel.
President Ruto and Kisumu
Governor Anyang Nyong’o were welcomed by dancers ahead of the official opening
of the conference.
As his convoy made its way into
the area, Ruto was flanked by an ecstatic crowd that appeared excited to see
him.
The President’s heroic reception
is the second in the Lakeside City after the formation of a broad-based
government.
On August 28, Ruto brought
Kisumu to a standstill after the crowd in Kisumu welcomed him by waving white
handkerchiefs as he called for national unity.
Ruto expressed surprise at the
warm reception, contrasting it with the stoning of his motorcade during a
campaign stop in 2021 when he visited the area as Deputy President.
“Kisumu people love peace. I am
surprised and happy to see that,” Ruto said on his first visit to the Lakeside
City since appointing four ODM members into his broad-based government.
Ruto appointed John Mbadi
(National Treasury), Opiyo Wandayi (Energy), Hassan Joho (Mining and Blue
Economy), and Wycliffe Oparanya (MSME Development).
Then, Ruto stated his
commitment to forging a united country and urged the people of Nyanza to join
his agenda.
“We are one people, a family, and I want you to join me in building a united country,” he said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
