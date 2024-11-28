SHOCK as some men are filmed being abducted at night along Jogoo Road and bundled into a Probox (VIDEO).

Thursday, November 28, 2024 - Renowned blogger Cyprian Nyakundi has raised the alarm after some unknown men were reportedly captured on camera being abducted in the Hamza area along the busy Jogoo Road.
In the video
shared on X his account, the victims are seen trying to fight back as some men
attempt to bundle them into a Toyota Probox which was parked near the main
road.
A
confrontation ensues as the victims desperately try to fight back the
abductors.
However, they
are overpowered and bundled into the Probox which later speeds off.
The incident
happened amid heavy traffic on the busy road as other motorists were heading
home during rush hour.
However, the
motorists were not aware of what was happening.
The incident
comes barely a week after President William Ruto maintained that forced
disappearances and abductions have no place in Kenya.
Speaking
during the State of the Nation Address, Ruto noted that numerous allegations
have been made about the disappearance of people.
The head of
state said a number of these cases have been resolved while others have been
uncovered as fake news, undermining efforts to find genuine cases of missing
persons.
Watch the
video.
Some two guys abducted along Hamza Jogoo road. This is a few hours ago. pic.twitter.com/3IWUuV1OUk— Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) November 27, 2024
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments