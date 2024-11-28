SHOCK as some men are filmed being abducted at night along Jogoo Road and bundled into a Probox (VIDEO).





Thursday, November 28, 2024 - Renowned blogger Cyprian Nyakundi has raised the alarm after some unknown men were reportedly captured on camera being abducted in the Hamza area along the busy Jogoo Road.

In the video shared on X his account, the victims are seen trying to fight back as some men attempt to bundle them into a Toyota Probox which was parked near the main road.

A confrontation ensues as the victims desperately try to fight back the abductors.

However, they are overpowered and bundled into the Probox which later speeds off.

The incident happened amid heavy traffic on the busy road as other motorists were heading home during rush hour.

However, the motorists were not aware of what was happening.

The incident comes barely a week after President William Ruto maintained that forced disappearances and abductions have no place in Kenya.

Speaking during the State of the Nation Address, Ruto noted that numerous allegations have been made about the disappearance of people.

The head of state said a number of these cases have been resolved while others have been uncovered as fake news, undermining efforts to find genuine cases of missing persons.

Watch the video.

Some two guys abducted along Hamza Jogoo road. This is a few hours ago. pic.twitter.com/3IWUuV1OUk — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) November 27, 2024

