RUTO is the best President Kenya has ever had and should rule for life like MUSEVENI – ATWOLI declares as he calls for the removal of presidential term limits

Thursday, November 28, 2024 – In what could appear as mockery to Kenyans, Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has called for an end to presidential term limits.
This is even as Kenyans have
rejected the plans to increase President William Ruto’s term to 7 years.
However, speaking during an
interview yesterday, Atwoli blasted Kenyans for opposing the government's efforts to increase
presidential term limits.
“Let us remove the term
limit. This is what is causing us problems. Somebody is timing after 10 years,
I want to be president. Are Ugandans experiencing the same problems we
experience here?” asserted Atwoli.
“People have made politics to be
an industry. Every morning is politics from morning to evening. Because
they know James’ term is almost ending,” he added.
Kenyans have recently been upset
with UDA Senator Samson Cherargei, who is seeking to amend Article 136 of the
Constitution to extend the term of the president—as well as elected
officials—from five to seven years.
Under the law, a president is
eligible to serve a maximum of two five-year terms. However, Cherargei, a close
ally of President William Ruto, argued that the current period is not enough
for an elected president, or other elected leaders, to fulfill their
constitutional mandate.
However, the Bill was shut
down but the talks over the controversial proposal are not going away.
This old man go home and retire. you have left kenyans suffering in the hands poor payments and working conditions while they pay u with little peanuts they get and make yoursrelf rich. you are a confused figure. trust me you go home this time. ama tukome na hizi union zako., if you have nothing to say shut up.ReplyDelete