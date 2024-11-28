RUTO is the best President Kenya has ever had and should rule for life like MUSEVENI – ATWOLI declares as he calls for the removal of presidential term limits





Thursday, November 28, 2024 – In what could appear as mockery to Kenyans, Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has called for an end to presidential term limits.

This is even as Kenyans have rejected the plans to increase President William Ruto’s term to 7 years.

However, speaking during an interview yesterday, Atwoli blasted Kenyans for opposing the government's efforts to increase presidential term limits.

“Let us remove the term limit. This is what is causing us problems. Somebody is timing after 10 years, I want to be president. Are Ugandans experiencing the same problems we experience here?” asserted Atwoli.

“People have made politics to be an industry. Every morning is politics from morning to evening. Because they know James’ term is almost ending,” he added.

Kenyans have recently been upset with UDA Senator Samson Cherargei, who is seeking to amend Article 136 of the Constitution to extend the term of the president—as well as elected officials—from five to seven years.

Under the law, a president is eligible to serve a maximum of two five-year terms. However, Cherargei, a close ally of President William Ruto, argued that the current period is not enough for an elected president, or other elected leaders, to fulfill their constitutional mandate.

However, the Bill was shut down but the talks over the controversial proposal are not going away.

The Kenyan DAILY POST