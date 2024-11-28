KALONZO piles pressure on RUTO to throw his corrupt friends who received Adani bribes under the bus after the cancellation of the JKIA and KETRACO deals





Thursday, November 28, 2024 - Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has challenged President William Ruto to come clean over the Adani deals which he cancelled after the Indian firm was indicted in the U.S. over corruption and bribery.

Venting on his X account, Kalonzo urged Ruto to give Kenyans additional details about the amount of money Adani paid and who received the funds.

In addition, the Wiper leader added that the Adani group deals have not only affected Kenya but the entire world.

“The Adani Group deals affects the entire world, not just Kenya. We are dealing with high-level corruption. We want additional details about who was paid what.

"A large sum of money was given to Kenyan officials,” Kalonzo said.

“We want additional details about who was paid what. A large sum of money was given to Kenyan officials,” he added.

Speaking during the State of the Nation address last Thursday, Ruto announced the cancellation of JKIA and the KETRACO energy transmission project deals involving Indian conglomerate Adani following revelations of potential integrity issues.

During his speech, Ruto reiterated his stance, citing corruption concerns as the basis for terminating the agreements involving JKIA and KETRACO.

The Kenyan DAILY POST