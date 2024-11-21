Shock as Lands CS ALICE WAHOME admits RUTO’s government is corrupt to the core as she threatens to do the unimaginable - Look





Thursday, November 21, 2024 - Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome has indirectly admitted to endemic corruption in President William Ruto’s administration.

Appearing before the Senate plenary, Wahome vowed to crack down on corrupt land board members starting with the Ngong Land Board.

The CS responded to a question by Nyamira Senator Okong'o Omogeni touching on corruption in the ministry, especially the Land control boards.

The senator revealed that most Kenyans doing transactions for land sales are forced to pay between Ksh20,000 and Ksh30,000 before the land control board can issue them with the concept to either charge or transfer.

According to the senator, the members of the boards do not issue receipts for this extra cash they charge.

"Madam Waziri, do you think these land control boards are serving us well and what measures can you put in place to curb the corruption within the land control board committees?" Senator Omogeni questioned.

However, the CS revealed that the Ministry handling the matter to ensure that it curbs the prevalent corruption within boards.

"Normally, they receive a small allowance but they must know when they accept that it is not for payment. They cannot be soliciting for money."

"Let them hear me on the floor of this plenary. If anybody is caught soliciting money as a member of the land board, the entire board will have to go," the CS revealed.

According to the CS, the members normally get the 'allowance' but they should not confuse it as payments.

The Kenyan DAILY POST