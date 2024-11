Thursday, November 21, 2024 - Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga has built a multi-million luxury home in Kochia, Rwange Constituency, where she mostly hosts political meetings.

A photo of the palatial home has surfaced on social media and sparked reactions.

The palatial home rivals posh homes in upscale Nairobi neighbourhoods such as Karen and Runda.

The state-of-the-art mansion sits on an expansive land that is near the lake.

See the photo.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.