Soweto residents condemn Catholic Church for rejecting RUTO’s millions as they languish in abject poverty





Thursday, November 21, 2024 - The controversy surrounding President William Ruto's donation to the Soweto Catholic Church has taken a new twist as a section of Kayole residents faulted the church for rejecting the money.

Ruto donated KSh 600,000 to the church's choir and Parish Missionary council, while a further KSh 2 million was donated towards the construction of the priest's house. Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja donated KSh 200,000.

However, the Nairobi Archbishop rejected the money due to the pressure from the public.

"These funds will be refunded to the respective donors. Furthermore, the promised additional Sh3 million for the construction of the Fathers' house, as well as the donation of a parish bus by the President, are hereby declined," said Archbishop Anyolo in a statement on behalf of the Catholic Church.

However, some locals were not impressed by the church for rejecting the money while they languish in poverty.

They therefore asked the church to accept the donation or hand it to them.

One Soweto resident was particularly welcoming of the President's cash donation, saying, "Ruto is the President, so when he contributes it will make headlines.

"As a community, we would like to see the money returned to the church so it can further projects."

Other members of the local Soweto community called on the President to channel the donations to ordinary residents instead.

