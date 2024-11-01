SHOCK as it emerges that several women have died after undergoing cosmetic surgery at the private clinic where the wife of Valley Road Motors CEO died after a botched plastic surgery - BETTY KYALLO exposes.





Friday, November 1, 2024 - Renowned media personality Betty Kyallo has warned women against undergoing cosmetic surgery at Body By Design, a private clinic where the wife of Valley Road CEO Francis Nganga died after undergoing a botched plastic surgery.

Betty said the clinic is run by quack doctors and revealed that several women have died after undergoing surgery at the private facility.

The quack doctor who attended to Nganga’s wife Lucy Wambui punctured her intestines.

The stool leaked into her tummy and caused severe infection.

She was admitted to the ICU where she died while undergoing treatment.





Check out Betty Kyallo’s post.









