GACHAGUA’s wife Pastor DORCAS shares a family photo and turns to prayers amid her husband’s woes.





Friday, November 1, 2024 - Former Second Lady Dorcas Gachagua has shared an encouraging message as her husband, the former Deputy President, continues to seek justice in court after he was impeached.

Dorcas shared a photo relaxing with her husband and sons in their lavish residence and wrote,” Today, my family and I choose to give a prayer of thanksgiving, understanding that, God remains sovereign, whether He saves us from fire or not, Daniel 3:16-18.

"We give thanks to God for His awesome faithfulness. We call Him, Ebenezer, for this far we celebrate Him. We have seen His mercy and experienced His goodness. Glory and honour be to His Holy name,”.

She further quoted another Bible verse from Job 13:15-16 which reads,” Though he slay me, yet will I hope in him; I will surely defend my ways to his face. Indeed, this will turn out for my deliverance, for no godless person would dare come before him,”









The Kenyan DAILY POST.