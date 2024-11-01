JASON KELCE slams fan’s phone down after they used homophobic slur toward brother TRAVIS for dating TAYLOR SWIFT (VIDEO)







Saturday, November 2, 2024 - Retired NFL star, Jason Kelce slammed a fans' phone after a rude remark was made about his brother Travis Kelce's relationship with singing star, Taylo Swift.

Jason Kelce took part in a few fun festivities alongside the ESPN “College GameDay” crew on Saturday, November 2 but things took an ugly turn after a homophobic comment from a fan outside Beaver Stadium was used in reference to his brother Travis.

The retired Eagles center was seen walking around University Park, Pennsylvania, carrying a case of beer as screams and cheers could be heard around him of people recognizing the former NFL star.

But something stuck out from all the noise after one fan made a derogatory comment about Travis Kelce’s high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift.

“Kelce how does it feel that your brother is a fag*ot for dating Taylor Swift?” Jason Kelce proceeded to slam the young boy’s phone on the ground.

Watch the video below