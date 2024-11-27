RUTO’s nefarious plot to spy on RAILA and other rivals come back to haunt Kenya Kwanza Gov’t – Look!





Wednesday, November 27, 2024 – President William Ruto’s government has come out guns blazing and dismissed accusations that it attempted to spy on former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and other political rivals.

In a statement, the government dismissed reports that it tried to deploy spying software against Ruto’s political rivals.

National Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo termed the reports published by a local daily as unfounded.

“I wish to respond to the inaccurate and misleading story published in today’s Daily Nation under the headline “Ruto Men Sued Over ‘Classified’ Spying Software”.

"The article features my image and implicates me in an alleged government plan to acquire classified technology for propaganda purposes. These allegations are absolutely unfounded,” Kiptoo stated.

Kiptoo denied knowing the main character mentioned in the scheme and also denied reports that there exist confidential accounts within the National Treasury, from which funds would be allocated for the scheme.

The PS who has termed the reports as speculative and baseless, says the report was published without due diligence.

As a result, Kiptoo demanded an immediate retraction of the story and a public apology, saying the story has caused harm to his reputation and character.

