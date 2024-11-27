See the deplorable state of Lowdar County Referral Hospital - This country is going to the dogs (VIDEO).





Wednesday, November 27, 2024 - A concerned Kenyan has raised the alarm over the poor state of Lowdar County Hospital where patients are forced to sleep on beds that have no mattresses, while others in congested wards sleep on the floor.

The hospital also has poor drainage, and the wards are flooded whenever it rains, posing health risks to the patients.

Further reports indicate that some of the critical machines in the hospital are not working.

Security guards also said that part of the hospital is not fenced and robbers take advantage of this to raid the facility at will and steal hospital beds, mattresses, and patients’ clothes.

The County Government receives over Sh 12 billion from the exchequer with additional support from the donors to guarantee the residents access to quality healthcare services but the money is looted, leaving the hospital in a sorry state.

Watch the video.

A video showing crumbling infrastructure at the dilapidated Lodwar County Referral Hospital goes viral on social media. pic.twitter.com/Ii5zogxZ8C — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) November 26, 2024

