RUTO's man Senator AARON CHERUIYOT jealously defends his bill seeking to bar poor Kenyan workers from suing tech companies





Wednesday, November 27, 2024 - Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot has jealously defended his controversial bill seeking to bar workers from suing tech companies in Kenya.

Taking to his official X handle, Cheruiyot clarified that the Business Laws Amendment Bill was seeking to make Kenya globally competitive to attract investors while observing our own labour laws.

The Senate Majority Leader highlighted the clause that seeks to prevent workers from suing tech employees, arguing it concerns players in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector.

The Senator observed that for Kenya to fully realise its full potential, favourable policies need to be made to attract industry players in the BPO in a bid to address unemployment in Kenya.

Cheruiyot argued that BPO companies have shown interest in Kenya because the country has many fluent English speakers and the presence of a good number of tech-savvy young people.

He dismissed the notion that once the bill sails through workers will not be protected.

Tech companies will still be mandated to observe certain labour standards and handle all HR-related disputes with their employees in the countries they operate in.

Cheruiyot, however, noted there was the need to curb the exploitation and manipulation of Kenyan workers, thus stringent measures need to be made.

His bill comes two months after the Court of Appeal ruled that Facebook’s parent company, Meta, can be sued in Kenya in a case filed by over 180 content moderators.

