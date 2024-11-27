MARTHA KARUA shares her 2027 game plan as she prepares to take on RUTO, KALONZO and OMTATAH for the presidency

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 - Narc-Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has announced plans to take another stab at the country's top seat, 14 years after her unsuccessful bid for State House.
Speaking during an interview,
Karua stated that she believes she possesses the qualities necessary to be the
country's Head of State.
"I made it as a running
mate before. And I will definitely make it as an aspirant. I will toss myself
to the battlefield and compete, then we will let Kenyans decide who their
president will be," Karua asserted.
The party leader went ahead to
tell Kenyans not to expect her to be anyone's running mate this time around.
She was responding to the
question of whether she would be running for the presidency like her
mate, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, and the Busia senator Okiya
Omtatah, who hinted at running for the post.
Karua has advised all
presidential aspirants from the opposition to join forces and vote for the best
candidate who will vie on its behalf.
"I would advise that all
leaders leaning towards the opposition to establish themselves, then in the end
we join forces and vote for the best candidate to represent all of us in the
bid," Karua said.
This news comes just three days
after Busia Senator and activist Okiya Omtatah hinted that he might run
for the presidency.
Omtatah has announced the
formation of a 10-member committee to explore his chances of running.
As the country approaches the
elections in less than three years, Kalonzo Musyoka, Okiya Omtatah, and now
Martha Karua have all made official bids to challenge President William Ruto
for the top seat.

