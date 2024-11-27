MARTHA KARUA shares her 2027 game plan as she prepares to take on RUTO, KALONZO and OMTATAH for the presidency





Wednesday, November 27, 2024 - Narc-Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has announced plans to take another stab at the country's top seat, 14 years after her unsuccessful bid for State House.

Speaking during an interview, Karua stated that she believes she possesses the qualities necessary to be the country's Head of State.

"I made it as a running mate before. And I will definitely make it as an aspirant. I will toss myself to the battlefield and compete, then we will let Kenyans decide who their president will be," Karua asserted.

The party leader went ahead to tell Kenyans not to expect her to be anyone's running mate this time around.

She was responding to the question of whether she would be running for the presidency like her mate, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, and the Busia senator Okiya Omtatah, who hinted at running for the post.

Karua has advised all presidential aspirants from the opposition to join forces and vote for the best candidate who will vie on its behalf.

"I would advise that all leaders leaning towards the opposition to establish themselves, then in the end we join forces and vote for the best candidate to represent all of us in the bid," Karua said.

This news comes just three days after Busia Senator and activist Okiya Omtatah hinted that he might run for the presidency.

Omtatah has announced the formation of a 10-member committee to explore his chances of running.

As the country approaches the elections in less than three years, Kalonzo Musyoka, Okiya Omtatah, and now Martha Karua have all made official bids to challenge President William Ruto for the top seat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST