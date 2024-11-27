RUTO now begs Luos to pray for RAILA in the AUC race – Does he know something we don’t about the outcome?





Wednesday, November 27, 2024 – It appears the race for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship is not as easy as President William Ruto thought.

This is after he enlisted divine support to ensure former Prime Minister Raila Odinga clinches the AUC seat.

Addressing a roadside rally in Kondele, Kisumu County yesterday, Ruto urged Kisumu residents to pray for Raila as he traverses West Africa in search of votes.

Ruto acknowledged that he had once helped Raila, who has since returned the favour by helping him in his government.

The Head of State told the Kondele residents that the former Prime Minister has been traversing the continent in search of votes, reminding them to continue praying so that he becomes the leader of Africa.

“Mimi nilisimama hapa Kondele nikasema siku moja nilisaidia Agwambo na safari hii yeye amerudisha mkono amenisaidia mimi. Mimi nawauliza, iko makosa hapo?

"Nikiongea na nyinyi sasa, si tulikubaliana Agwambo tunaenda kumuombea ili awe kiongozi wa Africa? Juzi alikuwa kule Ivory Coast, jana amekuwa kule Senegal, leo ako kule Nigeria akitafuta kura.

"Si tutamuombea jamani?” Ruto stated.

Raila has been wooing West Africa for votes ahead of the upcoming February 2025 AUC polls.

The Kenyan DAILY POST